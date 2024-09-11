Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Director Buys $50,745.00 in Stock

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNTGet Free Report) Director Matthew Reade Miller acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $50,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 692,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,201.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Reade Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 16th, Matthew Reade Miller acquired 4,938 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $32,097.00.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

Shares of GRNT traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $5.97. 361,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,626. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $780.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.19.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNTGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $90.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Institutional Trading of Granite Ridge Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 4,228.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the second quarter worth $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 20.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 52.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the period. 31.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRNT. Roth Capital raised Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.80 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Granite Ridge Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

