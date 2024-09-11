Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Director Buys $50,745.00 in Stock

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Reade Miller acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $50,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 692,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,201.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Reade Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Matthew Reade Miller acquired 4,938 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $32,097.00.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

Shares of GRNT traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $5.97. 361,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,626. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $780.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.19.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

Granite Ridge Resources ( NYSE:GRNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $90.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Institutional Trading of Granite Ridge Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 4,228.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the second quarter worth $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 20.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 52.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the period. 31.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRNT. Roth Capital raised Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.80 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Granite Ridge Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

