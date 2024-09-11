Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Plans GBX 10.50 Dividend

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Grafton Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GFTU traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,038.60 ($13.58). 62,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,022.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 988.76. Grafton Group has a 12 month low of GBX 737.20 ($9.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,097 ($14.35). The stock has a market cap of £2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,284.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Grafton Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.38) to GBX 1,200 ($15.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Arnold sold 8,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,078 ($14.10), for a total value of £95,963.56 ($125,491.77). Insiders own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

About Grafton Group

(Get Free Report)

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.