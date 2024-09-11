Gordian Advisors LLC Sells 25,953 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Gordian Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 5.7% of Gordian Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gordian Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 436.7% during the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $63.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.67. The stock has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.484 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

