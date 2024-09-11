Gordian Advisors LLC Has $202,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gordian Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.2% of Gordian Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gordian Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 661,900 shares of company stock valued at $604,721,602 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $901.28 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $516.57 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $895.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $830.47. The stock has a market cap of $856.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.74, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

