Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 349,628 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,071,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Globalstar Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 112.72% and a negative return on equity of 76.89%. The business had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.49 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

