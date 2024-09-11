Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Stake Lowered by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Global X Social Media Index ETF worth $19,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOCL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF in the first quarter worth $5,465,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 184.8% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 65,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 42,599 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 256.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 33,963 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOCL opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.55 million, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.94. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $44.97.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.1039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

