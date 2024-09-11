Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gladstone Land in a research report issued on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gladstone Land’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.89 million, a PE ratio of 232.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Land by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 933.49%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

