Gilead Sciences’ (GILD) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s previous close.

GILD has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.09. 299,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,114,185. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average of $70.65. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $99.71 billion, a PE ratio of 222.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

