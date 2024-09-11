Generation Development Group Limited (ASX:GDG) Insider William (Bill) Bessemer Sells 1,500,000 Shares

Generation Development Group Limited (ASX:GDG – Get Free Report) insider William (Bill) Bessemer sold 1,500,000 shares of Generation Development Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.66 ($1.77), for a total transaction of A$3,990,000.00 ($2,660,000.00).

Generation Development Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 130.72, a current ratio of 92.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Generation Development Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 6th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Generation Development Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Generation Development Group Company Profile

Generation Development Group Limited manages and markets life insurance and life investment products and services to the retail sector in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Benefit Funds Management and Funds Administration, and Other Business. It offers investment bond product solutions and administration and management services.

