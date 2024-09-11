Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA trimmed its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Generac were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 611.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.71.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $142.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.99. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $169.57.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.