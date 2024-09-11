GEM Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,476,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $88.76 on Wednesday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $98.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.95. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

