GEM Asset Management LLC Has $3.88 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

GEM Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF makes up about 2.4% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. GEM Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SMLF opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $66.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.07.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.