GEM Asset Management LLC Buys 2,313 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. GEM Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $11,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 256,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 339,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,580,000 after acquiring an additional 31,864 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFUS opened at $59.22 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.70.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

