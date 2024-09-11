GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Insider Kathleen Patricia Sullivan Sells 5,000 Shares

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) insider Kathleen Patricia Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $53,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,307 shares in the company, valued at $507,604.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 0.54.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.12 million. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 73.82%. On average, analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,342,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,505 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter valued at about $873,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 23.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 681,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 130,547 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GCMG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

