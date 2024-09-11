Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 96 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.1% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

NYSE:CVX opened at $138.22 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $137.09 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.04. The firm has a market cap of $254.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

