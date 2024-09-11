Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $789,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% in the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 123,713 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $62.86. The stock has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.22.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

