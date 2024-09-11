Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $382,000 Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,785 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,618,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Shopify by 735.0% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 52,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 46,589 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Shopify by 5.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 523,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 28,639 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,303,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,035,688,000 after purchasing an additional 238,596 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,309,154,000 after buying an additional 713,064 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.11.

Shares of SHOP opened at $68.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $87.84 billion, a PE ratio of -400.94, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.35. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.41.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

