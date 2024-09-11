Garrison Point Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hershey by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,142,000 after purchasing an additional 64,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,531,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,531,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,538 shares of company stock valued at $667,793. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $202.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.18 and a 200 day moving average of $193.49. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $213.85.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $195.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.21.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

