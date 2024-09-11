Garrison Point Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Veralto by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $83,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,089.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $83,658.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,089.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,707. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.46.

Veralto Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:VLTO opened at $109.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion and a PE ratio of 32.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $112.77.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

