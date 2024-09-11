GAP (NYSE:GPS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.
GPS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised GAP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GAP from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their target price on GAP from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on GAP from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on GAP from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.51.
GAP Stock Performance
GAP Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Tracy Gardner sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $68,890.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,635.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in GAP by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 367,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 91,151 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.
About GAP
The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.
