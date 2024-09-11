Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 on September 27th

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 100.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $52.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average is $46.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $52.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 52.79%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,660,329.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $674,855.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,957.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,660,329.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,429. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLPI. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.11.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

