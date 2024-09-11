GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Down 14.5% on Analyst Downgrade

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 14.5% during trading on Wednesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $10.00. Wedbush currently has an underperform rating on the stock. GameStop traded as low as $19.91 and last traded at $20.05. 6,533,993 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 22,064,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $58,320.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $102,879.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,315.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,183 shares of company stock valued at $81,001 over the last 90 days. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in GameStop by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 235,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter worth $1,315,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in GameStop by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in GameStop by 2.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 194,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 157,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 10,289 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.28 and a beta of -0.17.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $798.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

