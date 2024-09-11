GameStop (NYSE:GME) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09, RTT News reports. GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $798.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. GameStop’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 293.35 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GameStop has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $64.83.

In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 4,140 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,315.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $58,320.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 4,140 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,315.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,183 shares of company stock valued at $81,001 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

