G999 Tops One Day Volume of $1,540.06 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $1,540.06 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00041470 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00015177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000098 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.