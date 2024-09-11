FY2025 EPS Estimates for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Lifted by DA Davidson

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) – DA Davidson upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for REV Group in a report released on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.79. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for REV Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.

REVG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of REV Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

REV Group Stock Down 1.7 %

REV Group stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. REV Group has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.70 million. REV Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.69%. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Institutional Trading of REV Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in REV Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,502 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 161.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 947,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,940,000 after buying an additional 585,841 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,535,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,240,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in REV Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,293,000.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.89%.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

