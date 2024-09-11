FY2025 EPS Estimates for Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Lowered by Analyst

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Couchbase in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.49) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.42). DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Couchbase’s current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Couchbase’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.84% and a negative net margin of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BASE. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Couchbase from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

Shares of BASE opened at $14.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.61. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 346.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 263,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 204,396 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at $9,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,014,000 after purchasing an additional 227,828 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 918.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 107,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 21.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 190,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 33,754 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $49,474.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 412,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,825,484.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 3,982 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $65,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,493,351.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $49,474.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 412,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,825,484.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,987 shares of company stock worth $668,568 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

