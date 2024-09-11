FY2024 EPS Estimates for Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Calibre Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, September 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$187.89 million during the quarter. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.30%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CXB. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.90.

TSE:CXB opened at C$2.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.97. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.16 and a 52 week high of C$2.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Darren John Hall acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$45,250.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 40,550 shares of company stock worth $76,994. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

