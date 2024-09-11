FY2024 EPS Estimates for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Boosted by Analyst

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Applied Materials in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings per share of $8.47 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.24. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $8.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.38 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.48 EPS.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.14.

Applied Materials stock opened at $178.05 on Monday. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $255.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $146.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,514,814,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $773,611,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3,940.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,175,766 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $352,626,000 after buying an additional 2,121,912 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 126.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,254,952 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $464,974,000 after buying an additional 1,259,111 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,976,914 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

