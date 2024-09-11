FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV) Shares Sold by STAR Financial Bank

STAR Financial Bank lowered its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,422 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $2,258,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 22,628 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of BATS FNOV opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.09 million, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average of $45.36.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

