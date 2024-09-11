FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) COO David H. Devilliers III Sells 1,725 Shares

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) COO David H. Devilliers III sold 1,725 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $49,093.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,349.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPH opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.59 million, a P/E ratio of 91.02 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.66.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 25th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FRP by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in FRP by 100.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of FRP by 68.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of FRP in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FRP by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

