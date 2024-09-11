Frontier Asset Management LLC Sells 72,942 Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Frontier Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,942 shares during the quarter. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC owned 2.45% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPHD. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 290,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 113,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 23,632 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 84,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

TPHD stock opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $238.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average of $35.50. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $37.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.0408 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

