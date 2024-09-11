Frontier Asset Management LLC Sells 262 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Frontier Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 0.9% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 782,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,519,000 after buying an additional 84,134 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 15,593 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $75.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.49.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

