Frontier Asset Management LLC Makes New $832,000 Investment in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLS)

Frontier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000. Frontier Asset Management LLC owned 1.02% of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF by 143.5% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 51,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 30,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 714,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,863,000 after acquiring an additional 52,342 shares during the last quarter.

Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

FDLS stock opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.05. Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $31.70.

Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF Company Profile

The Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (FDLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WI Fidelis Multi-Cap, Multi-Factor index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to 100 US-listed stocks of various sectors and market capitalizations. Selection is based on high quality, value, and momentum characteristics that include a Christian values component, as defined by the issuer.

