Frontier Asset Management LLC Invests $219,000 in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Frontier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,892,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,928,000 after buying an additional 14,470 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,351 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,106,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $66.75.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

