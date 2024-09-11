Frontier Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,671 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 15,796 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $58.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.14 and its 200 day moving average is $56.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

