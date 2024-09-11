Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Franco-Nevada has raised its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years. Franco-Nevada has a payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Franco-Nevada to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $120.01 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $145.82. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.61.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.44 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 51.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

FNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

