Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTNT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised Fortinet from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

FTNT traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.07. 3,853,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,737,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.85.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,125,412.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,125,412.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,573,864 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

