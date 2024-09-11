Fore Capital LLC Takes Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000. ProShares Short QQQ comprises about 1.2% of Fore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 52,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 718,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 267,066 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 361.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 421,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 330,095 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.90.

ProShares Short QQQ Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.