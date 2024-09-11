Fore Capital LLC Increases Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Fore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 36.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Fore Capital LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CommScope by 357.9% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18,722 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CommScope by 5,083.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25,212 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CommScope by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COMM. StockNews.com upgraded CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

CommScope Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -0.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.07. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 31.24%. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Company Profile

(Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

See Also

