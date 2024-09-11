Fore Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Fore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) by 90.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Fore Capital LLC’s holdings in Bausch + Lomb were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLCO. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 14,052.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 48,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 478.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 72,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter valued at $1,706,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bausch + Lomb

In other Bausch + Lomb news, CEO Brent L. Saunders purchased 32,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $505,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,346.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

Shares of BLCO opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $17.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.46.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLCO shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.59.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

