FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.66

Shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.66 and last traded at $58.66, with a volume of 33667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.63.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 15.2% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 61,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter.

About FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

