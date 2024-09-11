First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from First Trust Income Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:FCEF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.73. 12,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,470. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.87.
About First Trust Income Opportunities ETF
