First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,562,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,459 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $635,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,467.2% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,462,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,606 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 195.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,563,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,794 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 316.1% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 786,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,949,000 after purchasing an additional 597,458 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 863,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,953,000 after purchasing an additional 291,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,475,000.

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $89.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.90. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $90.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2843 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

