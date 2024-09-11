First Horizon Co. (FHN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
First Horizon has a dividend payout ratio of 38.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Horizon to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.
NYSE FHN opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46.
FHN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stephens started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.31.
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
