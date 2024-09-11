First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $45.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.91.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. First Bancorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $143.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.77%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $989,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,526,418.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $30,500.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,648.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $989,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,526,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 165.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 21,749 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in First Bancorp by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

