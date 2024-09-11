Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on October 2nd

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Financial Institutions has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Financial Institutions has a dividend payout ratio of 37.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Financial Institutions to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ FISI opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95. Financial Institutions has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $391.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

