Financial Comparison: Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blueprint Medicines and Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines $249.38 million 21.84 -$506.98 million ($4.81) -17.88 Tonix Pharmaceuticals $7.77 million 0.44 -$116.66 million ($177.32) 0.00

Tonix Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blueprint Medicines. Blueprint Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tonix Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines 1 5 11 2 2.74 Tonix Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Blueprint Medicines and Tonix Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus target price of $120.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.55%. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $53.50, indicating a potential upside of 34,416.13%. Given Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tonix Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Blueprint Medicines.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.3% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Blueprint Medicines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Blueprint Medicines and Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines -56.64% -157.30% -34.49% Tonix Pharmaceuticals -1,196.11% -158.27% -119.36%

Risk and Volatility

Blueprint Medicines has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders. It is also developing GAVRETO for the treatment of RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, altered thyroid carcinoma, and medullary thyroid carcinoma; BLU-945 for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor driven non-small-cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC); and BLU-451 to treat NSCLC in patients with epidermal growth factor receptor gene (EGFR) exon 20 insertion mutations. In addition, the company is developing BLU-782, for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive; BLU- 222 to treat patients with cyclin E aberrant cancers; and BLU-852 for the treatment of advanced cancers. It has collaboration and license agreements with Clementia Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Proteovant Therapeutics; CStone Pharmaceuticals; Genentech, Inc.; Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; and Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults. Its portfolio focuses on central nervous system disorders, as well as rare disease, immunology, and infectious disease product candidates. The company's priority is to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA for TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablet), which has completed two positive Phase 3 studies for the management of fibromyalgia. TNX-102 SL is also being developed to treat fibromyalgia-type Long COVID, a chronic post-acute COVID-19 condition. Its TNX-1300 (cocaine esterase) is a biologic designed to treat cocaine intoxication and has been granted breakthrough therapy designation by the FDA. The company's rare disease development portfolio comprises TNX-2900, an intranasal potentiated oxytocin for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS). Its immunology portfolio includes TNX-1500, which is a biologic to address organ transplant rejection and autoimmune diseases. The company's infectious disease pipeline includes TNX-801, a vaccine in development to prevent smallpox and mpox. TNX-801 also serves as the live virus vaccine platform or recombinant pox vaccine platform for other infectious diseases, including TNX-1800 and TNX-1850, in development as a vaccine to protect against COVID-19. Its infectious disease development portfolio also comprises TNX-3900, and TNX-4200 are orally available CD45 antagonists in preclinical development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chatham, New Jersey.

