Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 310,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the previous session’s volume of 95,871 shares.The stock last traded at $50.85 and had previously closed at $50.81.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 371,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 115,797 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 123,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 75,293 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,962,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 73,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 48,493 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 300,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after buying an additional 46,580 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

