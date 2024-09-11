Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Bought by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage accounts for about 1.0% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 0.28% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insider Transactions at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 2,472 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $450,596.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,018,362.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $450,596.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,018,362.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total transaction of $126,416.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,173.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,842 shares of company stock worth $706,430 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $182.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $140.44 and a 12 month high of $217.60.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.46). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $406.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 16.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.