Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) EVP Sells $450,596.16 in Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 2,472 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $450,596.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,045 shares in the company, valued at $4,018,362.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE AGM opened at $182.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.94 and its 200 day moving average is $186.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $140.44 and a 12 month high of $217.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.46). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $406.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $91.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 16.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

Institutional Trading of Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 486,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,435,000 after acquiring an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 178,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,187,000 after acquiring an additional 36,380 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

