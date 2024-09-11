Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) EVP Sells $450,596.16 in Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 2,472 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $450,596.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,045 shares in the company, valued at $4,018,362.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE AGM opened at $182.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.94 and its 200 day moving average is $186.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $140.44 and a 12 month high of $217.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.46). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $406.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 16.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Federal Agricultural Mortgage

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 486,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,435,000 after acquiring an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 178,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,187,000 after acquiring an additional 36,380 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

